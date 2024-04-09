Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of DOGE found local bottom yet?
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 14:45
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of coins could not keep yesterday's growth going; however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.60%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish as it is coming back to the local support level of $0.1928. If it breaks out, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.19 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish bar closure. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means there is a high chance to see a test of the $0.18-$0.19 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, the price of DOGE is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.20 zone. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the week, traders may witness a test of the support level of $0.17 by mid-April.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1924 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

