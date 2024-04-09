DOGE Price Prediction for April 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of coins could not keep yesterday's growth going; however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.60%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish as it is coming back to the local support level of $0.1928. If it breaks out, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.19 zone.

On the daily time frame, bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish bar closure. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means there is a high chance to see a test of the $0.18-$0.19 area soon.

From the mid-term point of view, the price of DOGE is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.20 zone.

If the situation does not change by the end of the week, traders may witness a test of the support level of $0.17 by mid-April.

DOGE is trading at $0.1924 at press time.