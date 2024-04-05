Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Should traders expect fast reversal of DOGE?
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 18:00
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 3.13% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false brekaout of the local support of $0.1685. However, the price is far from the resistance. 

    As most of the daliy ATR has been passed, sideways trading in the area of $0.17-$0.175 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the situation is similar as the rate is near the support of $0.17. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.16 area.

    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the bar closes below the previous candle low, the drop is likely to continue to $0.15. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-April.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1746 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

