DOGE Price Prediction for April 5

The bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 3.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false brekaout of the local support of $0.1685. However, the price is far from the resistance.

As most of the daliy ATR has been passed, sideways trading in the area of $0.17-$0.175 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is similar as the rate is near the support of $0.17. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.16 area.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the bar closes below the previous candle low, the drop is likely to continue to $0.15. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-April.

DOGE is trading at $0.1746 at press time.