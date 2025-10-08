DOGE Price Analysis for October 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.53% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart.

If the breakout of the local resistance of $0.25061 happens, growth is likely to continue to the $0.2540 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is rising after yesterday's bearish closure. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the $0.26 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2929. The volume keeps falling, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2502 at press time.