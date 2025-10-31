DOGE Price Analysis for October 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.84% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local resistance of $0.1873. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.19 zone over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is bearish. The rate of DOGE is close to the support level, which means bears are more powerful than bulls.

If a breakout of the $0.1781 mark occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.16-$0.17 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1860 at press time.