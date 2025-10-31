AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for October 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 15:16
    Can the rate of DOGE bounce off to the $0.20 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.84% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local resistance of $0.1873. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.19 zone over the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is bearish. The rate of DOGE is close to the support level, which means bears are more powerful than bulls.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 15:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout of the $0.1781 mark occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.16-$0.17 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1860 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:38
    Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all