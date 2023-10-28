Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for October 28

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is growth of DOGE over yet?
Sat, 10/28/2023 - 17:02
DOGE Price Analysis for October 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

A correction might have begun on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.06978. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the support at $0.067 soon. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels.

As neither side has seized the initiative yet, sideways trading in the area of $0.065-$0.072 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of the level of $0.06858. If it happens above it, there is a possibility to see a further upward move to the $0.075 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06889 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

