DOGE Price Analysis for October 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.57% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has fixed above the local resistance of $0.20075. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily candle closes far from that level, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.21 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the lomger time frame, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the resistance of $0.2142.

If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.23 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. The volume is low, which means sideways trading around current prices is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2053 at press time.