DOGE Price Analysis for October 12

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see DOGE bounce back soon?
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 15:37
DOGE Price Analysis for October 12
Sellers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.05764. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce back to the middle of the channel - $0.05820. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The price is coming back to the local low after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.059 zone.

If the breakout of $0.057 happens, traders are likely to see a test of the support of $0.0556 soon.

Image by TradingView

Bears are also more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart. If the drop continues to the $0.055 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to $0.050.

DOGE is trading at $0.0577 at press time.

