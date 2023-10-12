DOGE Price Analysis for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Sellers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2% since yesterday.
On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.05764. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce back to the middle of the channel - $0.05820. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.
A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The price is coming back to the local low after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.059 zone.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.