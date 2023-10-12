DOGE Price Analysis for October 12

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see DOGE bounce back soon?

Sellers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.05764. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce back to the middle of the channel - $0.05820. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The price is coming back to the local low after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.059 zone.

If the breakout of $0.057 happens, traders are likely to see a test of the support of $0.0556 soon.

Bears are also more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart. If the drop continues to the $0.055 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to $0.050.

DOGE is trading at $0.0577 at press time.