    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 15:34
    Should traders expect DOGE to test the $0.15 area soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps going down at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.6% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1603. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate is far from the main levels. 

    Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is bearish as the price of DOGE is on its way to the support of $0.1411. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.12-$0.14 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1653 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
