DOGE Price Analysis for November 7

The market keeps going down at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.6% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1603. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate is far from the main levels.

Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is bearish as the price of DOGE is on its way to the support of $0.1411. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.12-$0.14 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1653 at press time.