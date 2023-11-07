DOGE Price Analysis for November 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Bears are getting back in the game as the rates of some coins are falling.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.
On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.07278. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.075 zone tomorrow.
A different picture can be seen on the daily time frame. Buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle closure.
If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $0.07 area soon.
From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as a few days remain until the bar closes. If it happens far from the resistance level, bears have the chance to seize the initiative for the next weeks.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.