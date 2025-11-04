AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 15:51
    Can the price of DOGE fall below $0.16 this week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins continue setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 4.63% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.1607. If growth continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $0.16 mark. 

    If it happens below it, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.15 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a high possibility of seeing a test of the $0.1411 support soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1666 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
