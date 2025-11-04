DOGE Price Analysis for November 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins continue setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 4.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.1607. If growth continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $0.16 mark.

If it happens below it, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.15 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a high possibility of seeing a test of the $0.1411 support soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1666 at press time.