DOGE Price Analysis for November 30

Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.1505. If the daily bar closes far from that level, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the support shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.1332 and the $0.1648 resistance.

As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If bulls lose the interim level of $0.14, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.10-$0.12 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1495 at press time.