    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 16:44
    Can the rate of DOGE fix above $0.15 by the end of the week?.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.1505. If the daily bar closes far from that level, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the support shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.1332 and the $0.1648 resistance.

    As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves over the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If bulls lose the interim level of $0.14, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.10-$0.12 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1495 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
