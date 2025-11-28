DOGE Price Analysis for November 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.1535. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.16 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is bullish. The rate of the meme coin is coming back to the $0.1550 level after its false breakout.

If the picture does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.16 range and above.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1549 at press time.