    DOGE Price Analysis for November 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 16:16
    Can the rise of DOGE lead to a test of the $0.16 zone?.
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 28
    Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.1535. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.16 area.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is bullish. The rate of the meme coin is coming back to the $0.1550 level after its false breakout. 

    If the picture does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.16 range and above.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1549 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
