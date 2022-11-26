Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

Sat, 11/26/2022 - 21:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How high are chances to see further rise of DOGE?
DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Even though coins are under bears' pressure, the cryptocurrency market is locally rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 4%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Saturday started with local growth of DOGE after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09164. At the moment, the price is on the way to the middle of the narrow channel at $0.093.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 24

If the bar closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth tomorrow to $0.094.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.09461. However, if the bar closes with no wicks today, followed by rising volume, a test of the important $0.10 zone may happen next week.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is also positive on the weekly chart as there is a high possibility to see closure above the peak of the previous candle at $0.09150. In this case, DOGE might trade in the range of $0.005-$0.10 within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.09273 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
11/26/2022 - 20:00
SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
11/26/2022 - 17:32
MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano (ADA) Next Big Thing Revealed, Here's Surprising Aspect
11/26/2022 - 16:47
Cardano (ADA) Next Big Thing Revealed, Here's Surprising Aspect
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide