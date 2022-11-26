DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

Original U.Today article

How high are chances to see further rise of DOGE?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though coins are under bears' pressure, the cryptocurrency market is locally rising.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 4%.

Saturday started with local growth of DOGE after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09164. At the moment, the price is on the way to the middle of the narrow channel at $0.093.

If the bar closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth tomorrow to $0.094.

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.09461. However, if the bar closes with no wicks today, followed by rising volume, a test of the important $0.10 zone may happen next week.

The situation is also positive on the weekly chart as there is a high possibility to see closure above the peak of the previous candle at $0.09150. In this case, DOGE might trade in the range of $0.005-$0.10 within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.09273 at press time.