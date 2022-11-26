DOGE Price Analysis for November 26

Even though coins are under bears' pressure, the cryptocurrency market is locally rising.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 4%.
Saturday started with local growth of DOGE after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09164. At the moment, the price is on the way to the middle of the narrow channel at $0.093.
If the bar closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see further growth tomorrow to $0.094.
On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.09461. However, if the bar closes with no wicks today, followed by rising volume, a test of the important $0.10 zone may happen next week.
The situation is also positive on the weekly chart as there is a high possibility to see closure above the peak of the previous candle at $0.09150. In this case, DOGE might trade in the range of $0.005-$0.10 within the next few weeks.
DOGE is trading at $0.09273 at press time.