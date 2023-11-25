DOGE Price Analysis for November 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight growth, the rate of DOGE looks bearish on the hourly chart, as the price is returning to the support level of $0.0775.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.077 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is neutral as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.077-$0.079 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is trying to return to the resistance level. If it manages to do that and fixes above the $0.083 range, traders may expect a blast to the $0.09 zone next month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07798 at press time.