DOGE Price Analysis for November 25

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect ongoing rise of DOGE?
Sat, 11/25/2023 - 18:00
The market is neither bullish nor bearish at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight growth, the rate of DOGE looks bearish on the hourly chart, as the price is returning to the support level of $0.0775. 

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.077 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is neutral as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.077-$0.079 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is trying to return to the resistance level. If it manages to do that and fixes above the $0.083 range, traders may expect a blast to the $0.09 zone next month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07798 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

