    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 15:39
    Can bulls keep the rate of DOGE above $0.15 this week?.
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 21
    Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 11.33% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1344. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance over the weekend.

    On the longer time frame, sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Until the price is below the $0.1471 level, the ongoing drop remains the most likely scenario. 

    In this case, one can expect a test of the $0.13 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If bulls lose the interim zone of $0.15, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.10 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1406 at press time.

