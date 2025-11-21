DOGE Price Analysis for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 11.33% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1344. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Until the price is below the $0.1471 level, the ongoing drop remains the most likely scenario.

In this case, one can expect a test of the $0.13 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If bulls lose the interim zone of $0.15, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.10 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1406 at press time.