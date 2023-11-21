Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for November 21

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect further rise of DOGE?
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 15:40
DOGE Price Analysis for November 21
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have returned to the game as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 5.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of DOGE is trading near the local support level of $0.07599. If the daily bar closes below it, the downward move may continue to the $0.075 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.084. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may continue to the range of $0.07 soon.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the rate is falling after a bounce back of the resistance of $0.08380. 

If the candle closes below the $0.08 zone, the decline is likely to continue to the nearest support of $0.06546.

DOGE is trading at $0.07580 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

