DOGE Price Analysis for November 21

Bears have returned to the game as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 5.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of DOGE is trading near the local support level of $0.07599. If the daily bar closes below it, the downward move may continue to the $0.075 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.084. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may continue to the range of $0.07 soon.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the rate is falling after a bounce back of the resistance of $0.08380.

If the candle closes below the $0.08 zone, the decline is likely to continue to the nearest support of $0.06546.

DOGE is trading at $0.07580 at press time.