AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 13:01
    Can the rate of DOGE return above the $0.20 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are becoming more powerful on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.21% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.55%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after setting a local support of $0.1848. If the growth continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish as the rate is close to the support level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 13:07
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.17-$0.1750 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1868 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 16:07
    1 Million SHIB Burn: Will Shiba Inu's Price Bounce Back in November?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 14:54
    Bitcoin to $3 Million? Crypto Bull Tom Lee's Mega BTC Prediction Revealed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 16:07
    1 Million SHIB Burn: Will Shiba Inu's Price Bounce Back in November?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 14:54
    Bitcoin to $3 Million? Crypto Bull Tom Lee's Mega BTC Prediction Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 14:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Survives October Without Adding New Zero, Meme Coin Bulls Eye November Rally
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all