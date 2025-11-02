DOGE Price Analysis for November 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are becoming more powerful on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.21% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.55%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after setting a local support of $0.1848. If the growth continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish as the rate is close to the support level.

If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.17-$0.1750 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1868 at press time.