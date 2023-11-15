DOGE Price Analysis for November 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish as the rate is about to break the resistance level of $0.07486. If that happens, growth may continue to the $0.077 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is unclear as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. At the moment, the rate of DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.072-$0.078 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as the meme coin needs time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move. One is likely to see sideways trading in the area of $0.07-$0.075 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07430 at press time.