    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 16:01
    Can the correction of DOGE continue to the $0.10 zone?
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is back to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has dropped by 2.36% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $0.1121 and the resistance at $0.1177. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the yesterday's bar low at $0.1144. 

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a local correction to the $0.12 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current price or below, the decline may continue to the $0.095-$0.10 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1145 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
