DOGE Price Analysis for January 21

Buyers are trying to be back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value, rocketing by 9.31%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is between the support level of $0.08468 and the resistance of $0.09046. As most of the daily ATR has passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

All in all, consolidation around $0.086 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. If buyers want to continue controlling the situation on the market, they need to fix the price above the resistance level of $0.09213. Only in that case can one expect a test of the $0.095 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous bar peak. If it happens above $0.088, the growth may continue to the $0.095-$0.01 area until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0869 at press time.