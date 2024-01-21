Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for January 21

Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of DOGE ready for midterm growth?
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 15:44
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to be back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value, rocketing by 9.31%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is between the support level of $0.08468 and the resistance of $0.09046. As most of the daily ATR has passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

All in all, consolidation around $0.086 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. If buyers want to continue controlling the situation on the market, they need to fix the price above the resistance level of $0.09213. Only in that case can one expect a test of the $0.095 zone.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous bar peak. If it happens above $0.088, the growth may continue to the $0.095-$0.01 area until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0869 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

