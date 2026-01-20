DOGE Price Analysis for January 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains bearish after yesterday's drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support at $0.1246. If the rate does not bounce back by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $0.12 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near its low, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the nearest support at $0.1199 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of the support at $0.1199.

If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $0.10 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1256 at press time.