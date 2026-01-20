AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 15:34
    Can the rate of DOGE reach the $0.11 zone soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains bearish after yesterday's drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support at $0.1246. If the rate does not bounce back by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $0.12 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near its low, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the nearest support at $0.1199 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of the support at $0.1199. 

    If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $0.10 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1256 at press time.

