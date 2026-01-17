AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 17/01/2026 - 14:25
    Can the fall of DOGE continue to the $0.14 zone?
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are still unable to seize the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.1383. If the daily bar closes near the support, traders may see a test of the $0.1360 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. The rate of DOGE is returning to the support level at $0.1358.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.1320-$0.1340 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.1199 and the resistance at $0.1568. As the rate is far from the main levels, there are low chances to see sharp moves by the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1375 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
