DOGE Price Analysis for January 15

Buyers remain more powerful than sellers, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.12% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local support at $0.1424. If a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.14 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE is far from main levels. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders may witness consolidation in the range of $0.14-$0.15 before the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1429 at press time.