AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 15:50
    Will traders see DOGE drop to the $0.14 mark soon?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers remain more powerful than sellers, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.12% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local support at $0.1424. If a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.14 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE is far from main levels. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 15:59
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders may witness consolidation in the range of $0.14-$0.15 before the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1429 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:46
    Hyperliquid Joins Monero Party as XMR Price Rockets 81% With No Spot Markets
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:32
    'No Owners, No Tax': Ripple CTO Emeritus Explains XRPL's AMM DEX Design
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 15
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:46
    Hyperliquid Joins Monero Party as XMR Price Rockets 81% With No Spot Markets
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:32
    'No Owners, No Tax': Ripple CTO Emeritus Explains XRPL's AMM DEX Design
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:19
    Dogecoin Bulls on Alert: New DOGE Price Pattern Has 22% Rally Potential
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:44
    '2026 Is the Year We Put XRP Ledger First': Top Ripple Developer
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 15
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:46
    Hyperliquid Joins Monero Party as XMR Price Rockets 81% With No Spot Markets
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 15:32
    'No Owners, No Tax': Ripple CTO Emeritus Explains XRPL's AMM DEX Design
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all