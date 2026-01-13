DOGE Price Analysis for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is not going to give up easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.1408. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may witness an upward move to the $0.1450 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the altcoin has bounced back from the support at $0.1358. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for an upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.1380-$0.1450 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.1199 and the resistance at $0.1568. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1403 at press time.