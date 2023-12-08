Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of DOGE shortly?
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 16:15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers remain powerful despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE keeps rising, going up by 3.62%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish as the rate is approaching the recently formed resistance of $0.09876. 

If its breakout happens, the upward move may continue to the $0.1 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

One should pay attention to yesterday's bar's peak on the longer time frame. If the candle closes above it, the rise will likely lead to a test of the $0.1050-$0.11 area soon.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.1050; however, if the bar closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a blast to $0.11 and above.

DOGE is trading at $0.09855 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

