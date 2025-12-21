DOGE Price Analysis for December 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of the coins are going down on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.52% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support of $0.1287. However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.1250 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the resistance of $0.1330. If the candle closes far from that level, there is a high chance to witness a further decline to the $0.12-$0.1250 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure.

If it happens with a long wick, one can expect a local bounce off to the $0.14 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1296 at press time.