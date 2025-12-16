DOGE Price Analysis for December 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins might not ready for a further upward move, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.47% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after a local resistance breakout. The volume has increased, which means bulls are ready to return the rate of the meme coin to previous levels.

If the situation does not change, the ongoing upward move to the $0.1350 range is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is more bearish. The price keeps trading not far from the formed support of $0.1266. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may witness a more profound drop to the $0.12 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, an ongoing decline remains the more likely scenario. As the price of DOGE is far from the main levels, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the low and high of the bar. If it happens around $0.1250, the decline may continue to the $0.12 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1317 at press time.