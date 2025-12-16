Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for December 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 12:55
    Can the decline of DOGE lead to a test of the $0.12 area soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins might not ready for a further upward move, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.47% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after a local resistance breakout. The volume has increased, which means bulls are ready to return the rate of the meme coin to previous levels. 

    If the situation does not change, the ongoing upward move to the $0.1350 range is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is more bearish. The price keeps trading not far from the formed support of $0.1266. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may witness a more profound drop to the $0.12 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, an ongoing decline remains the more likely scenario. As the price of DOGE is far from the main levels, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the low and high of the bar. If it happens around $0.1250, the decline may continue to the $0.12 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1317 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
