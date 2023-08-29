DOGE Price Analysis for August 29

Original U.Today article

What is the likelihood of seeing a short-term DOGE price spike?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have come back to the game, according to CoinStats data.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 3.76% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, DOGE's price has broken through the local resistance level of $0.06389. If the daily bar closes above this mark, the upward trend may continue, potentially reaching the $0.066 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, DOGE's price has experienced a false breakout above the resistance level of $0.06546. Traders should currently pay attention to the bar closure. If it closes near the mentioned level, a significant price increase to the $0.067-$0.068 range could be expected soon.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the price of DOGE has tested the recently formed level of $0.06546. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, buyers will have an opportunity to take control of the market.

All in all, it can lead to a potential upward move to the area of $0.068.

DOGE is trading at $0.06486.