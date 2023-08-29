Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for August 29

Denys Serhiichuk
What is the likelihood of seeing a short-term DOGE price spike?
DOGE Price Analysis for August 29
Buyers have come back to the game, according to CoinStats data.

Top coins by Coinstats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 3.76% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, DOGE's price has broken through the local resistance level of $0.06389. If the daily bar closes above this mark, the upward trend may continue, potentially reaching the $0.066 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, DOGE's price has experienced a false breakout above the resistance level of $0.06546. Traders should currently pay attention to the bar closure. If it closes near the mentioned level, a significant price increase to the $0.067-$0.068 range could be expected soon.

From the mid-term point of view, the price of DOGE has tested the recently formed level of $0.06546. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, buyers will have an opportunity to take control of the market.   

All in all, it can lead to a potential upward move to the area of $0.068.

DOGE is trading at $0.06486.

