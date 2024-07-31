DOGE Prediction for July 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around $0.1275, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.13 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The price of the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy for a growth or fall. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.13 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the interim level of $0.12. If the bar closes near it or below, the correction may continue to the $0.11 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1264 at press time.