    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for July 31

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has fall of DOGE ended yet?
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 15:40
    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around $0.1275, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.13 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The price of the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy for a growth or fall. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. 

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 30
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:45
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.13 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the interim level of $0.12. If the bar closes near it or below, the correction may continue to the $0.11 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1264 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:34
    Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:34
    Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Crucial Bitcoin 'Fix the Money' Tweet Published by Michael Saylor
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:34
    Crucial Bitcoin 'Fix the Money' Tweet Published by Michael Saylor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD