DOGE Prediction for August 7

Bears are back in the game, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE might have set a local resistance level of $0.1020. At the moment, it is returning to the support level.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.09 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.09136. If the rate returns to it, the accumulated energy may be enough for a dump to the $0.08 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should also focus on that level. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the important zone of $0.1 and above.

DOGE is trading at $0.0977 at press time.