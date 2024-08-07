    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for August 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Will traders see one more wave of decline from DOGE?
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 15:07
    DOGE Prediction for August 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are back in the game, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of DOGE might have set a local resistance level of $0.1020. At the moment, it is returning to the support level.

    Related
    Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 16:06
    Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.09 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.09136. If the rate returns to it, the accumulated energy may be enough for a dump to the $0.08 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, traders should also focus on that level. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the important zone of $0.1 and above.

    DOGE is trading at $0.0977 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 13:53
    Mystery Shiba Inu Whale Empties Major US Exchange of 220 Billion SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 13:26
    John Lennon's Son Comments on Big Factor That Crashed Bitcoin
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Prediction for August 7
    Mystery Shiba Inu Whale Empties Major US Exchange of 220 Billion SHIB
    John Lennon's Son Comments on Big Factor That Crashed Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD