    DOGE Prediction for August 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of DOGE ready to rise next week?
    Sun, 4/08/2024 - 17:03
    DOGE Prediction for August 4
    Buyers could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has gone down by 5.04% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 17.93%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE keeps looking bearish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.1050 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bearish situation is also on the daily time frame. If the candle closes below the $0.1047 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the vital area of $0.10.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of an ongoing decline to the $0.09-$0.10 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1059 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

