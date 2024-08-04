DOGE Prediction for August 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone down by 5.04% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 17.93%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE keeps looking bearish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.1050 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A bearish situation is also on the daily time frame. If the candle closes below the $0.1047 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the vital area of $0.10.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of an ongoing decline to the $0.09-$0.10 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1059 at press time.