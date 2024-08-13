DOGE Prediction for August 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to get back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 2% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.1037. If the rise continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.1090 zone by tomorrow.

A less positive picture is on the daily frame. Buyers have failed to keep the rise after yesterday's bullish closure. If nothing changes, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.10 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the main levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.11.

If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.12 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1045 at press time.