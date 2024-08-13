    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for August 13

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect continued upward move of DOGE?
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 15:00
    DOGE Prediction for August 13
    Buyers are trying to get back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 2% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.1037. If the rise continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.1090 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture is on the daily frame. Buyers have failed to keep the rise after yesterday's bullish closure. If nothing changes, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.10 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the main levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.11.

    If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.12 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1045 at press time.

