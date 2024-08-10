DOGE Prediction for August 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 1.12% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going up after a test of the local support level of $0.1033. If the upward move continues, there is a chance of a breakout of the resistance of $0.1055 shortly.

On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin remains bearish while it is below the nearest level of $0.1080. However, if a breakout happens, the energy might be enough for growth to the $0.11 range and above.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.09136. But buyers have not accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative yet.

In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.10-$0.1150 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1045 at press time.