    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for August 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do bulls have enough energy to restore rate of DOGE to previous levels?
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 17:53
    Cover image via U.Today

    Buyers are controlling the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 1.12% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going up after a test of the local support level of $0.1033. If the upward move continues, there is a chance of a breakout of the resistance of $0.1055 shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin remains bearish while it is below the nearest level of $0.1080. However, if a breakout happens, the energy might be enough for growth to the $0.11 range and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.09136. But buyers have not accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative yet.

    In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.10-$0.1150 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1045 at press time.

