DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for November 11

The market keeps growing at the beginning of the week; however, there are some exceptions to this rule, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 20%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the current bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle peak. If a false breakout happens, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.28 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.2895 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, rising by 12%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of SHIB is trading within yesterday's daily bar.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000024-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002615 at press time.