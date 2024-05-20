DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for May 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are keeping the pressure on from the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone down by 0.74% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is far from important levels. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means buyers are not ready yet to return to the game.

However, until the price is above $0.15, buyers are still powerful. But if they lose this area, the energy might be enough for a move to $0.1450.

DOGE is trading at $0.1511 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.84%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. In this case, ongoing sideways trading between $0.000023 and $0.000024 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002402 at press time.