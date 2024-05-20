Advertisement
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for May 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do DOGE and SHIB have enough strength to rise this week?
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 13:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are keeping the pressure on from the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has gone down by 0.74% over the past day.

    On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is far from important levels. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means buyers are not ready yet to return to the game. 

    However, until the price is above $0.15, buyers are still powerful. But if they lose this area, the energy might be enough for a move to $0.1450.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1511 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.84%.

    On the daily time frame, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. In this case, ongoing sideways trading between $0.000023 and $0.000024 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002402 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

