DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 24

The prices of some coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 4.79% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 15.20%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.1260. If the growth continues and the bar closes near the resistance, one can expect a blast to the $0.20 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1719 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 0.75%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB is in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.00002380 and the resistance at $0.00003020.

As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000027-$0.000029 is the more likely scenario for next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002788 at press time.