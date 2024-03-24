Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which meme coin can keep rising upcoming week?
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 15:37
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    The prices of some coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 4.79% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 15.20%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.1260. If the growth continues and the bar closes near the resistance, one can expect a blast to the $0.20 zone soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1719 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 0.75%.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of SHIB is in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.00002380 and the resistance at $0.00003020. 

    As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000027-$0.000029 is the more likely scenario for next week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002788 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

