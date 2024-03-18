Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 18

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of DOGE and SHIB going to last?
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 16:15
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are facing a correction; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE could not keep the growth up after yesterday's bullish closure.

If today's bar closes near the support of $0.1380, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.13 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1430 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost less than DOGE, going down by 0.81%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB has fixed below the $0.00002966 level. If the decline continues until the end of the day, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.000020 area this week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002699 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

