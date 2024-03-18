DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are facing a correction; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 4.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE could not keep the growth up after yesterday's bullish closure.

If today's bar closes near the support of $0.1380, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.13 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1430 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost less than DOGE, going down by 0.81%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB has fixed below the $0.00002966 level. If the decline continues until the end of the day, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.000020 area this week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002699 at press time.