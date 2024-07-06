Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 6

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of DOGE and SHIB ended yet?
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 16:57
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins are bouncing back at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 14%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

    If it happens near its peak and far from the nearest level of $0.1064, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $0.1133 the upcoming week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1091 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 15.24% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking less bullish than DOGE as the rate has bounced back far from the support. However, if buyers manage to fix the price above $0.00001550, the local growth may lead to a test of the $0.000016 range soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001538 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

