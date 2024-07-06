DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are bouncing back at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by almost 14%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

If it happens near its peak and far from the nearest level of $0.1064, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $0.1133 the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1091 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 15.24% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking less bullish than DOGE as the rate has bounced back far from the support. However, if buyers manage to fix the price above $0.00001550, the local growth may lead to a test of the $0.000016 range soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001538 at press time.