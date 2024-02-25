Advertisement
DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for February 25

Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins can grow shortly?
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 13:22
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by almost 1% since yesterday. Over the last seven days, the price has risen by 2.53%.

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level at $0.08627. If it happens above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.087-$0.088 zone next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08610 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has not changed since yesterday.

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has not accumulated enough energy for a further move. The falling volume confirms this statement.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00000950-$0.00000980 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000962 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

