DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for February 25

Most coins are in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by almost 1% since yesterday. Over the last seven days, the price has risen by 2.53%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level at $0.08627. If it happens above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.087-$0.088 zone next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08610 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has not accumulated enough energy for a further move. The falling volume confirms this statement.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00000950-$0.00000980 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000962 at press time.