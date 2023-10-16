Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 16

Denys Serhiichuk
Can rates of DOGE and SHIB keep rising until end of week?
Mon, 10/16/2023 - 15:43
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 16
A new week has started with the bulls' dominance on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.61% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The rate remains far from the main levels, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.059-$0.061 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06012 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, going up by 1.72%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE, as none of the sides is dominating at the moment. If the daily candle closes above the $0.000007 zone today, traders are likely to see a consolidation in the area of $0.00000720-$0.00000740 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000709 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

