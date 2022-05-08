DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8

Original U.Today article

How great is the chance of seeing the drop of SHIB and DOGE next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not withstand bears' pressure this week as all of the top 10 coins keep trading in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.51% over the past 24 hours.

Analyzing the daily chart, DOGE is returning back to the blue level at $0.1220.

If nothing changes and the selling volume goes up, traders can expect a breakout and further downward move to the $0.1150 mark soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1255 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 4.63% since yesterday, while the drop over the last seven days has reached almost 10%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is also coming back to its support level at $0.00001695. Respectively, the upcoming week is also likely to be bearish for the meme coin. However, if buyers can return the rate above $0.000020, a correction may occur.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001883 at press time.