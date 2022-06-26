DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 26

Original U.Today article

Can the meme coins keep rising faster than the other cryptocurrencies?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 8.80% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.0711 on the daily chart and is trying to fix above it. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a continued rise next week to the area of $0.08.

However, in case of a false breakout, there are chances to the a correction.

DOGE is trading at $0.07225 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not show the same growth as DOGE, rising by 4.74% over the previous day.

The rate of SHIB is approaching the local resistance level at $0.00001297. The volume remains high, which means that this mark plays an important role in terms of further growth. If the daily candle closes near $0.000012, the breakout might happen within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001179 at press time.