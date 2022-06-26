Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins keep rising faster than the other cryptocurrencies?
Bulls are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 8.80% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.0711 on the daily chart and is trying to fix above it. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a continued rise next week to the area of $0.08.

However, in case of a false breakout, there are chances to the a correction.

DOGE is trading at $0.07225 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not show the same growth as DOGE, rising by 4.74% over the previous day.

The rate of SHIB is approaching the local resistance level at $0.00001297. The volume remains high, which means that this mark plays an important role in terms of further growth. If the daily candle closes near $0.000012, the breakout might happen within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001179 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

