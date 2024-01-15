DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not hold the initiative, and most of the coins have continued to decline.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.84% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trying to fix above the $0.08 zone. However, if it fails to do that, bears might again seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the support level of $0.075 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.08050 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.86%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. Sellers are not going to give up, as the price remains below the vital zone of $0.000010.

In this case, one can expect an ongoing correction to $0.00009 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000962 at press time.