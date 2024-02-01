Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 1

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation of DOGE and SHIB going to last?
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 15:10
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A correction continues on the cryptrocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.57% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's move of DOGE has not affected the overall technical picture on the daily chart. The situation remains rather more bearish than bullish as the price is near the support level. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a breakout to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.07864 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 1.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. The rate is far from the support, which means that the altcoin needs time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00000870-$0.0000090 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000891 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple Founder XRP Hack Update: Millions of XRP Now Stored in This Wallet
2024/02/01 15:17
Ripple Founder XRP Hack Update: Millions of XRP Now Stored in This Wallet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Takes $1.45 Million Profit With Strategic Moves
2024/02/01 15:17
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Takes $1.45 Million Profit With Strategic Moves
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Defies Price Drop With 219% Spike: Details
2024/02/01 15:17
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Defies Price Drop With 219% Spike: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
The Imminent Bitcoin Halving: A 15-Year Mining Retrospective
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
Ripple Founder XRP Hack Update: Millions of XRP Now Stored in This Wallet
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Takes $1.45 Million Profit With Strategic Moves
Show all