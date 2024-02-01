DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A correction continues on the cryptrocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.57% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's move of DOGE has not affected the overall technical picture on the daily chart. The situation remains rather more bearish than bullish as the price is near the support level.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a breakout to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.07864 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 1.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. The rate is far from the support, which means that the altcoin needs time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00000870-$0.0000090 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000891 at press time.