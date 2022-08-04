DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls as the top 10 coins are red again.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not withstand bears' pressure, going down by 1.41%.
However, the situation has not changed crucially from the midterm point of view as the meme coin keeps trading in a wide range between the support level at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759.
Sideways trading is also confirmed by low volumes on the daily chart. All in all, one should expect consolidation in the zone of $0.065-$0.07 for the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.06881 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.35%.
Despite today's decline, SHIB is located near the resistance level at $0.00001297. However, buyers need the daily candle to fix above $0.00001250 so they can finally seize the initiative and restore the midterm rise.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001189 at press time.