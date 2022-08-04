Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4

Thu, 08/04/2022 - 20:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see rise of DOGE and SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls as the top 10 coins are red again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not withstand bears' pressure, going down by 1.41%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

However, the situation has not changed crucially from the midterm point of view as the meme coin keeps trading in a wide range between the support level at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 2

Sideways trading is also confirmed by low volumes on the daily chart. All in all, one should expect consolidation in the zone of $0.065-$0.07 for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.06881 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.35%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's decline, SHIB is located near the resistance level at $0.00001297. However, buyers need the daily candle to fix above $0.00001250 so they can finally seize the initiative and restore the midterm rise.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001189 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME
08/04/2022 - 20:50
Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
08/04/2022 - 19:11
XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Amazon Called SHIB “Solid Daily Burner”, Cardano Founder “Facepalms” Solana Hack, Japan’s Bitbank Now Supports DOGE and DOT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/04/2022 - 16:35
Amazon Called SHIB “Solid Daily Burner”, Cardano Founder “Facepalms” Solana Hack, Japan’s Bitbank Now Supports DOGE and DOT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina