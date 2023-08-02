DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 2

Original U.Today article

When can traders expect upward move by DOGE and SHIB?

Buyers are trying to get back in the game; however, most of the coins keep trading in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's fall, the drop might not have finished yet as the rate is on the way to test the support level at $0.07547 again. If the pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decrease to the $0.074 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.07599 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, going down by 0.48% since yesterday.

Even though the rate of SHIB is far from main levels, its daily chart is looking bearish.

If the decline continues to the interim zone of $0.000008 and no bounce back happens, the ongoing drop may lead to the test of the support at $0.00000760 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000823 at press time.