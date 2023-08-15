DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 15

Original U.Today article

Which meme coins are ready to grow soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are slightly seizing the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.77% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.07708. If today's bar closes near yesterday's low or even below, there is a high probability of seeing a test of the support level at $0.07250 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.07353 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 2.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is trading sideways on the daily time frame. However, if the drop continues to the vital zone of $0.00001, traders might see an ongoing decline to the $0.00000950 area shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001025 at press time.