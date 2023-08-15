DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 15

Bears are slightly seizing the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.77% over the last 24 hours.
The rate of DOGE keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.07708. If today's bar closes near yesterday's low or even below, there is a high probability of seeing a test of the support level at $0.07250 shortly.
DOGE is trading at $0.07353 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 2.13% since yesterday.
Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is trading sideways on the daily time frame. However, if the drop continues to the vital zone of $0.00001, traders might see an ongoing decline to the $0.00000950 area shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001025 at press time.