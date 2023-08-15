Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 15

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins are ready to grow soon?
Bears are slightly seizing the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.77% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

The rate of DOGE keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.07708. If today's bar closes near yesterday's low or even below, there is a high probability of seeing a test of the support level at $0.07250 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.07353 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 2.13% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is trading sideways on the daily time frame. However, if the drop continues to the vital zone of $0.00001, traders might see an ongoing decline to the $0.00000950 area shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001025 at press time.

article image
About the author
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

