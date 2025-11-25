Advertisement
    Despite Disastrous Stock Crash, Metaplanet Wants to Buy More BTC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 18:37
    This is a straightforward capital raise aimed at expanding their BTC holdings.
    Despite Disastrous Stock Crash, Metaplanet Wants to Buy More BTC
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Metaplanet has raised an additional $130 million to fund more Bitcoin purchases by executing a loan.

    The company's current holdings stand at roughly $2.67 billion. However, its last major inflow was Sept 29 amid a stock price collapse. 

    The company's Bitcoin holdings were used as collateral for the loan. Apart from buying Bitcoin, the funds will also be used for expanding the company's income generation business and repurchasing shares.

    Metaplanet's dark streak 

    Metaplanet’s strategy depended heavily on a “flywheel”: issue equity (or warrants) when the share price is high, raise money, and use that to buy more Bitcoin. 

    When the stock dropped, warrant exercises became less attractive. That funding channel has weakened significantly. 

    Without that equity-based capital, its aggressive BTC acquisition strategy is under stress. 

    To raise fresh capital, Metaplanet proposed issuing up to 555 million preferred shares, which is huge and comes with dividend commitments. It also raised funds via an overseas share sale. 

    Investors are worried because more shares mean dilution, and if those shares don’t translate to value (or Bitcoin returns), the downside is real. 

    Metaplanet’s “market-based net asset value” (mNAV), which compares the company’s market cap to the value of its Bitcoin treasury, has dropped. At one point, mNAV was just 0.88, meaning the market was valuing the company at less than the value of its Bitcoin holdings. 

    The company's stock is down by 62% over the past two months. The company's Bitcoin cost basis is $108,000. 

    #Bitcoin News #Metaplanet
