AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Davos: Binance's CZ Reveals Three Next Big Targets for Crypto Space

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 12:43
    Former Binance boss shared his thoughts on three next big targets for the crypto industry.
    Advertisement
    Davos: Binance's CZ Reveals Three Next Big Targets for Crypto Space
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During the World Economic Forum (WEF) currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, crypto billionaire and former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), took part in a roundtable discussion. CZ shared his take on the future of the crypto space, banks and the next big three targets for the crypto industry.

    Among those targets (or next big things) are widely spread crypto payments and AI using cryptocurrencies.

    Three next big things in crypto, per Binance's CZ

    During the roundtable, CZ stated that two major products produced by the crypto space have proven popular on a large scale already – crypto exchanges and stablecoins. Those are “huge businesses” at the moment, he said.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Legend Co-Signs Binance Twist, 'Digital Silver' Litecoin Raises Halving Alarm, XRP Price Enters 'Crocodile' Zone
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning

    When asked for the next big frontiers for crypto in the future, Zhao revealed three things that are going big next.

    Advertisement

    The first one is the tokenization of assets on the state level. CZ said that he has spoken to many governments over the past few years about that. If some states’ assets are tokenized and put on-chain, this way, governments will be able to be the first to realize profits and help develop that industry further.

    The second potentially big thing mentioned by CZ is crypto payments. So far, consumers use crypto-to-fiat bridges when they pay with a crypto card, which converts the payment into fiat currency. In the future, crypto payments are going to become “pretty big,” CZ believes.

    Advertisement

    The third frontier is AI, where crypto is going to be used as a native crypto by AI agents. He named crypto and blockchain “the most native technology for AI agents.” When AI agents start doing things for people, they will make autonomous payments — not using bank cards but cryptocurrencies, according to CZ.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 20:16
    Coinbase Boss Doubles Down on $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Physical banks to become less popular: CZ

    CZ also predicted that over the next 10 years or so, traditional brick-and-mortar banks will decrease significantly. People will prefer online banks and will choose to use physical banks much less frequently.

    CZ reminded his co-speakers that, 25 years ago, ING launched the first online bank, and now there is crypto and e-KYC (know your customer), which are making the shift to online banking much faster.

    While CZ is positive that banks will not disappear completely, since they perform several important functions, the need for users to go to physical banks will substantially drop.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:41
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) 30% Price Breakout Incoming, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:31
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:41
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) 30% Price Breakout Incoming, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:31
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 12:43
    Davos: Binance's CZ Reveals Three Next Big Targets for Crypto Space
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 12:38
    Ethereum Back at $3,000: But What's Next?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 12:31
    Crypto Advocate Bill Morgan Shares Big Take on XRP as New FUD Emerges
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:41
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) 30% Price Breakout Incoming, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:31
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 12:43
    Davos: Binance's CZ Reveals Three Next Big Targets for Crypto Space
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all