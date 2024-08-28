    Cypher Capital Supports Space and Time Series A $20 Million Round

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Recent Series A funding round pushes Space and Time's total investment to $50 million
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 17:00
    Cypher Capital Supports Space and Time Series A $20 Million Round
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cypher Capital, a multi-strategy crypto investment firm, shared today the details of its participation in a $20 million Series A funding round for Space and Time (SxT) Labs. The round is expected to play a critical role in the data indexing landscape for Web3.

    Cypher Capital joins Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction in Space and Time funding campaign

    Major blockchain investing firm Cypher Capital disclosed its participation in a $20 million Series A fundraising campaign for Space and Time (SxT), a multi-purpose data warehouse for blockchain and AI. The round's participants and amount were published yesterday, on Aug. 27, 2024.

    The round also saw participation from blue-chip investment firms Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital. 

    Advertisement

    Microsoft’s M12 Ventures, DCG, F-Prime Capital, OKX Ventures, Circle Ventures and Alumni Ventures, among several others, also backed SxT in its fundraising efforts.

    HOT Stories
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash

    The Series A funding elevates Space and Time’s total investment to $50 million, demonstrating confidence from the industry and investment community in its vision and capabilities. The funds will be utilized to drive engineering and product development, enhance ecosystem growth and bolster community engagement.

    Harsh Agarwal, Investment Lead at Cypher Capital, is impressed by Space and Time's vision and the accomplishments it has demonstrated so far:

    We are always on the lookout for projects that stand to make a significant impact across the industry. Space and Time’s innovative approach to integrating AI with blockchain technology aligns perfectly with our investment strategy to advance transformative solutions. We are sure their compute layer will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized applications and trustless data processing.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in April 2024, Cypher Capital supported the round for Shiba Inu-centric FHE layer-2 blockchain.

    Space and Time offers indexed data for Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) ecosystems

    The investment comes on the heels of a previous strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 Ventures in September 2022. 

    Space and Time’s technology suite includes comprehensive blockchain indexing from major chains like Ethereum, Bitcoin and Polygon; a robust data warehouse for integrating and analyzing both blockchain and off-chain data with SQL-based tools and Proof of SQL, an innovative zero-knowledge coprocessor for scalable and trustless data processing.

    Related
    Space and Time Completes Series A Funding With $20 Million Raised
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 15:04
    Space and Time Completes Series A Funding With $20 Million Raised
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The team, featuring top experts in AI, blockchain and cryptography, is advancing the field with its collaboration with Microsoft’s AI Co-Innovation Lab to push the boundaries of generative AI solutions.

    #space and time
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 16:33
    Bitcoin ETFs to Surpass Satoshi by BTC Holdings This Autumn, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses, Bitcoin Sees 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 15:51
    XRP to $5? Bollinger Bands Signal Biggest Breakout
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs to Surpass Satoshi by BTC Holdings This Autumn, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses, Bitcoin Sees 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP to $5? Bollinger Bands Signal Biggest Breakout
    Cardano Announces Crucial Date for Chang Hard Fork: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD